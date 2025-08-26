ETV Bharat / state

SAD Asks US Govt To Take Humanitarian View Of Indian Truck Driver Arrested Over Accident

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday passed a resolution appealing to the United States government to adopt a humanitarian view of truck driver Harjinder Singh who is facing a vehicular homicide case in that country. The party also appealed to the Union government to extend consular and legal assistance to the Sikh youth and ensure he has access to legal remedies.

The resolution was passed at a meeting of the senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders from six Punjab districts under the chairmanship of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Harjinder, a 28-year-old Indian-origin truck driver who hails from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, is facing vehicular homicide charges in the US after three people were killed when his truck allegedly took a wrong turn on a Florida highway, a media report said.

Harjinder, who fled to California after the incident, has been brought back to Florida following his arrest, the New York Post reported on Thursday. In a statement, SAD president Badal described Harjinder as a hard-working member of the Punjabi and Sikh diaspora and deserved a fair trial.

Badal said Punjabis were deeply hurt to learn that he was produced in court without a turban, an inseparable and sacred article of faith for every Sikh. "This insensitive act has pained the Sikh community worldwide," he asserted.

The resolution, which also expressed the party's heartfelt sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident, urged the US government to take a humanitarian view of the entire issue keeping in mind Harjinder's background, circumstances and the contribution of the Punjabi community.