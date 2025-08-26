Sacred Rituals And Prayers For Peace And Harmony Mark Gauri-Ganesha Festival At Bull Temple In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: On the eve of the Gauri Festival, hundreds of devotees gathered at the historic Bull Temple in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, to offer prayers and seek blessings. Pandit Harish, the temple priest, explained that the day of Ganesha Festival will begin as early as 3 am with the Abhishek of Lord Ganesha.

“After the Abhishek, Lord Ganesh will be adorned with a silver kavach (armour), followed by the Mahamangalarati,” Pandit Harish told ETV Bharat. The temple will open to devotees at 7 a.m., when people can have darshan of Lord Ganesha and offer their prayers.

Abhishek, or Abhishekam, is an age-old Hindu ritual in which sacred items like water, milk, honey, and turmeric are poured over the deity’s idol. It symbolises purification, surrender, and the prayer for divine blessings.

Prayers for Peace and Harmony

Speaking about the upcoming Ganesha Festival, Pandit Harish said that special prayers would be organized for the well-being of the country. “We pray for peace, harmony, and safety for all people, and that our nation grows in every way,” he said.

Devotees Share Their Faith

Many devotees expressed their joy in being part of the festival at such a historic temple.

Nivedita, a visitor from Belagavi who now works in Bengaluru, said, “This is my first visit to the Bull Temple. I came because of its fame, and I pray to Lord Ganesha for happiness and prosperity for my family.”

Annapoorna, another devotee, added, “I am here to invoke the blessings of Lord Ganesh for my family. I pray that our state and our country remain safe, and that people live in peace.”

Kiran, a regular visitor, shared his belief in the temple’s mystique. “It is said that the Nandi idol here was once much smaller and keeps growing. Devotees see this as a sign of divine power and blessing,” he said.

History of the Bull Temple

The Bull Temple, also known as Dodda Basavana Gudi, is one of Bengaluru’s most revered landmarks. Built in the 16th century in the Dravidian style, the temple houses one of the world’s largest monolithic statues of Nandi, Lord Shiva’s sacred bull. The granite idol stands 15 feet tall and 20 feet long, and is regularly anointed with fresh layers of butter, locally known as benne.

Close to the Nandi shrine is an idol of Lord Ganesha, drawing devotees especially during the Gauri and Ganesh festivals. For centuries, the temple has remained a place of faith where people seek divine grace for prosperity, protection, and peace.

