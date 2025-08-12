ETV Bharat / state

Sacked Minister Rajanna To Meet Cong Leadership In Delhi To Address 'Misconceptions'

Karnataka Minister K N Rajanna speaks to the media on his statement on Rahul Gandhi's allegations against EC, on Monday ( ANI )

Bengaluru: Senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna, who was sacked from his ministerial post, on Monday said he would travel to New Delhi to address "misconceptions" about him with the party's high command.

Addressing reporters here, Rajanna said, “Our party high command, our party president and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal have some misconceptions about me. I will go to New Delhi to meet them all to try to clear the air..." Reiterating his loyalty to the party, Rajanna said, "Whatever I may say, but the final thing is that I am committed to the party high command.” Expressing support for Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" agitation, he said, "We will carry forward his agitation under his leadership.” Rajanna was sacked after his public remarks on "vote theft" challenged the party's official stance, particularly Rahul Gandhi's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

Asked who was responsible for the "misgiving" that led to his removal, the sacked minister responded by saying that he would provide a detailed explanation of his comments in the coming days.

Prior to his removal, Rajanna had sparked controversies, particularly by making statements that were seen as a challenge to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's influence.