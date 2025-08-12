ETV Bharat / state

Sacked Minister Rajanna To Meet Cong Leadership In Delhi To Address 'Misconceptions'

Rajanna had publicly demanded the appointment of three additional Deputy Chief Ministers, one each from the Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities.

Sacked Minister Rajanna To Meet Cong Leadership In Delhi To Address 'Misconceptions'
Karnataka Minister K N Rajanna speaks to the media on his statement on Rahul Gandhi's allegations against EC, on Monday (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 12, 2025 at 9:09 AM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: Senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna, who was sacked from his ministerial post, on Monday said he would travel to New Delhi to address "misconceptions" about him with the party's high command.

Addressing reporters here, Rajanna said, “Our party high command, our party president and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal have some misconceptions about me. I will go to New Delhi to meet them all to try to clear the air..." Reiterating his loyalty to the party, Rajanna said, "Whatever I may say, but the final thing is that I am committed to the party high command.” Expressing support for Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" agitation, he said, "We will carry forward his agitation under his leadership.” Rajanna was sacked after his public remarks on "vote theft" challenged the party's official stance, particularly Rahul Gandhi's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

Asked who was responsible for the "misgiving" that led to his removal, the sacked minister responded by saying that he would provide a detailed explanation of his comments in the coming days.

Prior to his removal, Rajanna had sparked controversies, particularly by making statements that were seen as a challenge to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's influence.

Rajanna had publicly demanded the appointment of three additional Deputy Chief Ministers, one each from the Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities.

Rajanna had also expressed his ambition to become the state Congress president, which Shivakumar is holding currently for an extended period.

Shivakumar has been the party state president for more than five years.

Read more:

  1. Karnataka Minister Rajanna, Who Said Voters’ List Irregularities Occurred Under Congress' Rule, Sacked
  2. 'Expect Changes In Karnataka Politics After September', Says Minister K N Rajanna

Bengaluru: Senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna, who was sacked from his ministerial post, on Monday said he would travel to New Delhi to address "misconceptions" about him with the party's high command.

Addressing reporters here, Rajanna said, “Our party high command, our party president and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal have some misconceptions about me. I will go to New Delhi to meet them all to try to clear the air..." Reiterating his loyalty to the party, Rajanna said, "Whatever I may say, but the final thing is that I am committed to the party high command.” Expressing support for Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" agitation, he said, "We will carry forward his agitation under his leadership.” Rajanna was sacked after his public remarks on "vote theft" challenged the party's official stance, particularly Rahul Gandhi's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

Asked who was responsible for the "misgiving" that led to his removal, the sacked minister responded by saying that he would provide a detailed explanation of his comments in the coming days.

Prior to his removal, Rajanna had sparked controversies, particularly by making statements that were seen as a challenge to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's influence.

Rajanna had publicly demanded the appointment of three additional Deputy Chief Ministers, one each from the Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities.

Rajanna had also expressed his ambition to become the state Congress president, which Shivakumar is holding currently for an extended period.

Shivakumar has been the party state president for more than five years.

Read more:

  1. Karnataka Minister Rajanna, Who Said Voters’ List Irregularities Occurred Under Congress' Rule, Sacked
  2. 'Expect Changes In Karnataka Politics After September', Says Minister K N Rajanna

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA MINISTERCONGRESSK N RAJANNA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Raksha Bandhan Pipalantri Way: Where Trees Are Brothers And Girl Child's Birth Is Celebrated By Planting 111 Saplings

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.