'If Not Job, Give Us Euthanasia': Sacked Teachers' Desperate Plea Before Chhattisgarh Govt

Raipur: Cries for justice have echoed in Chhattisgarh's Raipur as thousands of assistant teachers with B.Ed degrees intensified their agitation reportedly after being sacked by the state government. As per sources, around 2900 assistant teachers were recently dismissed from their positions. The dismissal has not only left them jobless but also pushed their families into acute financial crisis.

On Thursday, police arrested 30 primary school teachers who were part of a massive protest outside the state BJP office demanding reinstatement. Not perturbed by the police action, the teachers continued their agitation today in Tuta of Naya Raipur, seeking justice.

"If you can't give us job, then give us euthanasia," — demanded the protestors citing that they were selected on merit and had been working diligently for months before being dismissed abruptly.

Protest Gains Momentum

Even the physically-challenged teachers who joined the movement, shared their struggles and the impact of losing a hard-earned position. "We had got the job with much difficulty which is now gone. How will we eke out a living now? We have children to look after," they expressed.

One female teacher, who had walked all the way from Ambikapur to Raipur, vowed, "I will not leave until the government addressed our grievances."

The protestors further argued that the state is already suffering from shortage of teachers, and their dismissal would worsen the crisis. They have therefore urged the government to consider them for vacant teaching posts.

Ex-CM Baghel Expresses Solidarity

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited the protest site to express solidarity with the teachers. Criticising the government’s move, Baghel termed it 'unfortunate' and questioned the rationale behind dismissing so many teachers, at a time when there is already a staff crunch in educational institutes.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Kranti Sena, has alleged that the government is giving importance to outsiders over local aspirants. "This issue will definitely have an impact on the upcoming municipal elections. The battle will continue, we will extend all legal support to the teachers," stated Ram Gulam Singh Thakur, the convenor of the Sena.

As per reports, recent orders by the Supreme Court and Chhattisgarh High Court suggest that 2,855 teachers of Classes 1 to 5 would be terminated. The Supreme Court has held that the eligibility criteria to teach in primary schools should be Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), while those who have been sacked have B.Ed degrees.