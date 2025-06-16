Sachin Tendulkar Foundation To Develop 50 Playgrounds In Naxal-Hit Dantewada

Dantewada: The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation will develop 50 playgrounds in Naxal-affected Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh. It is a joint initiative between the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and the Dantewada District Administration.

"As part of the project, over 20 playgrounds have been developed. We aim to complete the project by October 2025, " Dantewada District Collector Kunal Dudawat said.

The Bastar-based Mandeshi Foundation is also supporting the project. The aim of the project is to increase interest of the kids in sports, which will help their physical and mental growth. It will also help the children bring to mainstream and wipe out Naxalism.

Divya Sinha, a member of Mandeshi Foundation, said, "A sports event is being organised in Chhindnar of Dantewada district. Sports like football, kho kho, kabaddi and jungle gym will also be played. The foundation is constructing the playgrounds in collaboration with the locals. No outside contractor is constructing it. This ground built in Chhindnar is a sample ground. In which 100 youth from 50 villages have been given training. After which, in the second phase, people from 50 villages will go to their area and build grounds for themselves. For the construction work, the foundation and the district administration will arrange for all the construction material and people for the work."

A local student, Virendra Kumar Kawasi, said, "I had reached Chhindnar to take training. First of all, the ground was measured. Then the places were selected according to the sport. Construction work was done there. It was good to train there. There should be sports facilities in the grounds of all schools. Children should make full use of the playground."

According to Jitendra Chauha, primary and middle schools have been identified where the playgrounds are being constructed. 12-14 such playgrounds have been formed in Chhindar, and an athletics track, along with Kabaddi and Kho Kho grounds, have come up.

Dantewada MLA Chetarram Ram Atami thanked the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation for the initiative. "I will be happier with Sachin Tendulkar visiting Goddess Danteshwari and seeking her blessings. The initiative will help in wiping out Naxalism and the kids will get a new identity," Atami added.