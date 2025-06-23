Sachin Pilot Urges Transparent Anti-Naxal Strategy, Stresses Non-Politicisation

Raipur: The Congress in-charge for Chhattisgarh, Sachin Pilot, arrived on a two-day visit to the state on Monday. Addressing the media at the Swami Vivekananda Airport, he spoke on the ongoing anti-Naxal operations, stressing the importance of transparency in the operations.

Necessary Action Should Be Taken Without Politicisation

Upon being asked about the recent statement given by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the anti-Naxal operations being conducted even during the rainy season, Pilot responded, “The necessary anti-Naxal actions should be taken, but should be done in a transparent manner, without it being politicised. This is a matter of internal security, and no one should utilise this for political mileage.” He also emphasised the anti-Naxal operations conducted by the Congress party in the past, and said, “Congress has always been against violence and extremism, and our leaders sacrificed their lives to keep this country and state safe.”

He added that it is ‘effective and transparent action’ that is needed, without any political statement attached to it, and urged that the anti-Naxal operations should be conducted by taking every stakeholder into confidence. “Efficient steps should be taken after considerable deliberations, as this is a problem that affects not only Chhattisgarh but also other states. Whatever the outcome of this is, the public should benefit from it. Action should be taken on the ground, and not by giving political speeches,” said Pilot.

Strengthening The Party At Booth-Level

He also stated that the Congress high command has decided to dedicate 2025 to strengthening the party at the booth level in the state. “Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior leaders will discuss the changes that are needed and the roadmap that has to be followed in detail over the next two days. We want to give a new direction to the party by conducting continuous meetings for two days in Chhattisgarh,” informed Pilot, adding that there will be a strategy to corner the government in the upcoming monsoon session of the state assembly, and he would conduct a meeting with Congress MLAs Monday night regarding this.

Regarding Pilot’s visit to the state, the state Congress president Deepak Baji said, “Our state in-charge, Sachin Pilot, will be in the state for two days and will be discussing the failures of the current government, at the state Congress office.”

