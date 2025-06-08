Sachin Pilot To Display Political Strength On Father Rajesh Pilot’s 25th Death Anniversary

Jaipur: After a long political lull, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress National General Secretary Sachin Pilot is preparing to reassert his influence with a large-scale show of strength. The occasion is the 25th death anniversary of his father, former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot, being observed on June 11 in Bhadana, Dausa.

Though annual tribute meetings are held on this date, this year’s event is notably different. It is being organized on a much grander scale, with veteran Congress leaders from across Rajasthan and other states personally invited by Pilot himself.

Pilot Takes Command

This year, Sachin Pilot is leading the event’s preparations himself, personally reaching out to party members, supporters, and senior leaders. His camp confirms that all MLAs, MPs, former legislators, and ministers from the Rajasthan Congress have received invitation letters. District presidents and party organization leaders have also been urged to attend.

According to former Congress MLA G.R. Khatana, a close aide of Pilot, the condolence meeting is being planned as a massive gathering. Key Congress figures from Delhi, including the party’s Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, are expected to participate. Preparations for the event have been underway for the past 15 days, with Pilot’s supporters working in full swing to ensure a large turnout.

A Visit To Gehlot’s Residence Sparks Buzz

Adding intrigue to the political build-up, Sachin Pilot visited former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence on Saturday to personally invite him to the event. In a rare show of warmth, Gehlot welcomed Pilot and held a lengthy conversation. Following the meeting, Gehlot shared a post on social media platform X, recalling his early days in Parliament alongside Rajesh Pilot in 1980 and acknowledging Pilot’s death as a “big blow to the party.”

Given the well-known rivalry between Pilot and Gehlot, the visit has sparked speculation. Will Ashok Gehlot attend the Dausa tribute? If he does, it is likely that his supporting MLAs and loyalists will also join.

A Tribute with Political Messaging