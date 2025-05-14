Sachin Pilot Slams Modi Govt Over Trump's Kashmir Remarks, Demands Re-adaptation Of 1994 Resolution

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and All India Congress Committee General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Union government over recent statements made by United States President Donald Trump on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the resolution of the Kashmir issue. The Congress leader also condemned Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's controversial remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Speaking to the media, Pilot expressed his concerns over Trump's repeated claims of mediating ceasefire by offering trade incentives, demanding that the Modi government clarify the veracity of these statements. He pointed out the lack of a clear and high-level rebuttal from the government, noting Trump's consistent avoidance of the term "terrorist” in his statements.

Pilot urged the Centre to convene a special parliamentary session to reaffirm the 1994 resolution declaring Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as an integral part of India, warning against the "internationalisation" of the Kashmir issue due to US interference, which he stated contradicts India's long-standing bilateral policy.

Questioning the recent ceasefire, the former deputy chief minister acknowledged the unprecedented national support for eradicating Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the army's efforts. However, he raised concerns about the subsequent developments and demanded answers on the number of identified terrorists apprehended.

Pilot objected to Trump's comparison of India with Pakistan, highlighting the fundamental differences between India's democratic values and Pakistan's governance influenced by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the military. He also questioned the rationale of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) behind providing loans to Pakistan without guarantees.

The Congress leader condemned Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's alleged veiled remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. He demanded the immediate dismissal of the minister by the Modi government and the BJP, emphasizing the nation's pride in Colonel Qureshi's bravery and demanding an apology from the BJP's top leadership to her and the entire country.