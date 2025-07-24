Truth Behind Dhankhar's Resignation Will Come Out Soon: Sachin Pilot

Tonk: Congress National General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the facts behind Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation will be revealed soon.

Pilot, who inaugurated and laid the foundation of several projects in Tonk, said the BJP keeps talking about doubling the income of farmers yet Dhankhar's resignation was accepted within half-an-hour. "Even as Dhankhar tendered his resignation on health grounds, there is 'daal mein kala' (something fishy) in the matter. He was given a humiliating farewell. A farmer's son was insulted by the government," he said.

Pilot also came down on the Rajasthan Government and said its ministers are busy visiting Delhi. On Naresh Meena's Janakranti Yatra, Pilot said every person has the right to speak his/her mind, but are the political parties listening to him?

The Congress leader took a dig at the BJP and said that the party which calls itself the biggest political party in the world is not able to elect its national president. "Even in the BJP, infighting is rampant. The party agreed to discuss Operation Sindoor in both Houses of Parliament only after pressure was exerted on it by the Opposition parties," he said.

Earlier, as soon as Pilot arrived in Tonk, a large number of people, led by local Congress leader Akbar Khan, welcomed him at Dhanna Talai. Pilot inaugurated an STP to rejuvenate Dhanna Talai, a sewage water body.