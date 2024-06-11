Sachin Pilot: LS Polls Results Reflect That Politics of 'Revenge, Repression' Will Work No More

AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot said that the BJP's double-engine government suffered major blows in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. (Source: ETV Bharat)

Dausa (Rajasthan): Congress workers reached Bhadana in Dausa to pay their tributes at the Rajesh Pilot Memorial and participated in a 'Sarvadharma' prayer meeting on June 11 on the former union minister's 24th death anniversary. As many as eight MPs, 25 MLAs, 36 former ministers and MLAs arrived to offer their respects to the ex-minister.

The son of the late minister and AICC General Secretary, Sachin Pilot, talking to the media, lashed out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said that a fragmented mandate has been witnessed in the country in the 2024 Lok Sabha Results. "With no party getting a clear majority, the government will not be able to act arbitrarily like in the last 10 years," he claimed.

He said he was thankful to the people of Rajasthan for the impressive Lok Sabha Elections results. "Despite the misleading exit poll results, the BJP was defeated by the Congress in 11 constituencies in Rajasthan. There was a double-engine government, whether it was Uttar Pradesh, Haryana or Rajasthan, people, farmers, youth have given a clear message," he added.

Attacking the NDA, he went on to say that politics of 'repression, revenge, aggression and discrimination' will not work anymore. "The public cannot be manipulated at any cost. The undemocratic manner in which 147 MPs were suspended in Parliament in December last year, all at one go, did not go down well with the public. Even two elected Chief Ministers were put behind bars. However, now, the opposition is united and ready to take on this government," Pilot said.

Raising concerns about the sanctity of NEET exam, Pilot said that the clarification provided by the government in this case alleging discrepancies in scores and preferential treatment to some students is unsatisfactory. Commenting on the latest terrorist attack in Reasi, he blamed the government for not being alert.

"For the last 10 years, the government was riding high on arrogance and pride. Now, the public has shown them their position. The government was formed yesterday, or the day before, but doubts have risen in many parties, some are refusing to take the oath, the tug-of-war has started but time will tell how long the government will run and how successful it will be," he added.

Speaking on his father's death anniversary, an emotional Sachin Pilot said that his father's death, 24 years ago, was a big shock to his family. "I am grateful to all the countrymen for the love they gave us to overcome this grief. My father, Rajesh Pilot, hailed from a poor family and went on to join the army. He worked hard to carve a niche for himself in politics," he added.

Rajesh Pilot was an Indian Politician, agriculturist, social worker and a former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. On June 11, 2000, Rajesh Pilot died in a car accident near Jaipur at the age of 55 years.