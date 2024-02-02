Sabreena Firdous Breaks Barriers By Becoming Kashmir's First Professional Female Sculptor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In the picturesque Kashmir valley, where the art of sculpting has lagged behind other creative fields, Sabreena Firdous stands out as a trailblazer. At 23, she has not just embraced sculpting as a hobby but has made history by choosing it as her formal profession, becoming the first woman sculptor in Kashmir to do so. Hailing from Gulab Bagh, a suburb in Srinagar city, Sabreena's journey into sculpture began with a childhood fascination for moulding clay.

As her hobby evolved, so did her commitment to the art form, ultimately leading her to pursue formal training in the Department of Music and Fine Art at the University of Kashmir. Despite initial unawareness about the formal education and degrees associated with sculpting, Sabreena's determination grew after completing her 12th standard.

Today, she stands as a senior sculpture artist, having left an indelible mark on the artistic landscape of Kashmir. Sabreena's creations are not just aesthetically pleasing; they carry profound messages on social issues, environmental concerns, and evolving lifestyles. Using materials beyond conventional Plaster of Paris (POP), she brings her thoughts and emotions to life in each sculpture.

The artistic process, according to Sabreena, begins with patient sketching. Before any sculpture takes shape, it must first exist on paper, forming the blueprint for a perfect creation. Following the sketching phase, she meticulously works on the composition, ensuring each sculpture tells a unique story. While Sabreena found unwavering support from her family, she encountered criticism and taunts from society.

Overcoming these challenges, she has garnered appreciation for her art, creating sculptures that resonate with people and leave a lasting impact. Sabreena emphasizes the need for government-level initiatives to propel the art of sculpture forward. Advocating for exhibitions and workshops that invite young sculptors, she believes this approach not only provides a platform for artists to showcase their work but also attracts aspiring talents to embrace the world of sculpture.

In her vision, nurturing the youth in sculpture will contribute to the growth and appreciation of this unique art form in Kashmir.