'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Bandh Karo': Suvendu Adhikari Wants BJP To Dissolve Minority Morcha, Coins New Slogan

Kolkata: BJP leader and LoP in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari Wednesday raked up a controversy after he called for dissolving the saffron party's minority wing, asserting that it was time to stop the slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

The BJP leader, who was speaking at the BJP state executive meeting in Kolkata, attributed the party's poor performance in Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal to lack of support from the minority community. He said for BJP to improve after its poor show Lok Sabha election, the party needs to go with a new slogan 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath' .

BJP leader and LoP in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari speaking at the BJP state executive meeting in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI)

"...I had spoken about nationalist Muslims and you too had said 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. But I will not say this anymore. Instead, we will now say, 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath'. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Bandh Karo. Minority Morcha is not needed."

Minorities comprise nearly 30 per cent of the electorate of West Bengal. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, and on the face of it, the slogan aims to promote development of all Indians, without any distinction on the basis of cast and religion. In 2019, the slogan was changed to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

Suvendu's comments come in the wake of BJP's poor show in the West Bengal in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party managed to win only 12 seats, six down from its 2019 tally, while the TMC won 29 of 42 seats in the state. In the bye-elections to four Assembly seats earlier this month, BJP did not win any as TMC swept the polls.

'My statement taken out of context'

Later in the day, Suvendu issued a clarification, claiming that his statement was taken "out of context". "My statement is being taken out of context. I am clear that those who are Nationalists, stand for this Nation and Bengal, we should be with them. Those who don’t stand with us, work against the interest of Nation and Bengal, we need to expose them. Also, like Mamata Banerjee, we shouldn’t divide people in majority and minority and see them as Indians. I embody in letter and spirit, Prime Minister’s call for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," he posted on X.

'50 Lakh Hindus were not allowed to vote'

Earlier on Sunday, Suvendu had alleged that more than 50 lakh "Hindus" were not allowed to vote in Lok Sabha polls and over two lakh were refrained from voting in the by-polls respectively. Adhikari, according to ANI, said he will start a legal battle against this.

"Democracy is dead in Bengal. We have started a mass movement today. Nearly 50 Lakh Hindus were not allowed to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. More than 2 lakh Hindus were not allowed to vote in the 4 by-polls held in the state. I am launching a portal. Whoever was not allowed to vote, can register themselves and full secrecy will be ensured. I will start a legal battle also," he said.