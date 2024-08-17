Sabarmati Express Train Derailment Accident Or Conspiracy? Boulder On Track Raises Suspicion

Probe launched into Sabarmati Express Train Derailment (ETV Bharat)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Police have launched a probe into the derailment of Sabarmati Express train in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur to check whether the accident was part of a well-planned conspiracy.

At least 22 bogies of the Sabarmati Express train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen stations during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, but there was no loss of life or injury in the incident.

Boulder On Track Raises Suspicion

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and the loco pilot of the Sabarmati Express train, a boulder had hit the engine after which 22 bogies derailed one after the other. Some passengers on the train also corroborated that the derailment was preceded by a rattling sound of a massive collision.

Probe Launched

The Uttar Pradesh Police and IB have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the accident. Sources said that the damage to 400 meters of track in Sabarmati Express derailment is also pointing towards a conspiracy.

According to the preliminary investigation, the boulder that was placed on the railway track was very heavy probably aimed at causing maximum damage. Officers believe that the cattle guard of the engine broke after hitting the boulder, due to which it cannot be ruled out that this accident could be a part of a conspiracy. A solid reason behind this is that a train had passed through that track normally just a while ago, a source said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav posted on X, “The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Amdavad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 am today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries to passengers or staff. Train arranged for passengers for onward journey to Amdavad”.