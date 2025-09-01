Sabarimala Women's Entry: Travancore Devaswom Board Changes Stance, Call For Protection Of Tradition

Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board is backing down from its previous stance of allowing young women to enter Sabarimala as part of the 'renaissance movement'.

Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prasanth said at a press conference ahead of the Ayyappa Sangam to be held on September 20 that the customs and rituals of Sabarimala would be protected and that efforts would be made to convince the Supreme Court on this matter.

In 2018, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple, ruling the restriction "unconstitutional". The verdict triggered widespread protests and remains under review by a larger bench.

Prasanth’s remarks came a day after BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the board for hosting the Global Ayyappa Sangamam and urged it to oppose women’s entry into the hill temple.

The board is currently considering submitting a new affidavit in consultation with legal experts in the women's entry petition before the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. The Devaswom Board president said the rituals and practices of Sabarimala should be protected. "The matter is now before the Supreme Court. Therefore, there is a limit to commenting on the matter. Details of the rituals of Sabarimala will be presented before the constitutional bench that is considering the case in person after consulting legal experts," Prasanth said.

Meanwhile, prominent community organisations such as NSS and SNDP announced they will cooperate with the global Ayyappa Sangam if they get an assurance that the rituals and practices will be protected.

Sources said the Travancore Devaswom Board's change of stance is the fallout of the instructions of the government which wanted to secure the support of these organisations as the elections are approaching.

At the same time, the Devaswom Board president demanded that BJP state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar clarify what he has done in this regard, after announcing that a special law would be passed in Parliament to protect the traditions of Sabarimala during the second term of the Modi government.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Sangamam on September 20. Ayyappa devotees and public representatives can participate at the Sangamam. Only special invitees will be allowed entry. The estimate is that 800 will be from Kerala, 500 from Tamil Nadu, 250 from Karnataka, 250 from Andhra and Telangana, 200 from other Indian states, and 500 from abroad. Those who regularly visit Sabarimala and are interested in the development of Sabarimala can attend the sangamam, organisers said.