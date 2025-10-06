ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala To Reopen For Thulam Month Pujas Amid Gold Panel Restoration And Probe

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district will reopen for the Thulam month pujas, from October 17 to 22.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced that the temple doors will open at 5 pm on October 17 and close at 10 pm on October 22, following five days of special rituals including Udayasthamana Puja, Padipuja, Kalabhabhishekam, and Pushpabhishekam.

Devotees planning to visit the shrine can secure their entry slots via the mandatory Virtual Queue system. Bookings for the Thulam month darshan opened on Monday at 5 pm, through the official website, sabarimalaonline.org. Children under five years old are exempt from the online booking requirement.

Security and Crowd Management

Kerala Police, which currently manage the Virtual Queue system, has cautioned pilgrims that receiving a confirmed time slot does not guarantee darshan at that precise moment, especially during peak congestion. They emphasized the need for cooperation from all devotees to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience. The Virtual Queue system, which limits the daily number of pilgrims, will be strictly enforced to manage the expected crowd.

Controversial Gold Panel Restoration Approved

In a separate but significant development, the TDB confirmed that the gold-plated copper panels of the Dwarapalaka (gatekeeper) sculptures at the entrance of the Sree Kovil (sanctum sanctorum) will be reinstalled on October 17, immediately after the temple opens. The decision follows necessary approvals from the Kerala High Court and the temple Tantri (chief priest).