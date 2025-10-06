Sabarimala To Reopen For Thulam Month Pujas Amid Gold Panel Restoration And Probe
The Travancore Devaswom Board announced that the temple doors will open at 5 pm on October 17 and close at 10 pm on October 22.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 6:07 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district will reopen for the Thulam month pujas, from October 17 to 22.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced that the temple doors will open at 5 pm on October 17 and close at 10 pm on October 22, following five days of special rituals including Udayasthamana Puja, Padipuja, Kalabhabhishekam, and Pushpabhishekam.
Devotees planning to visit the shrine can secure their entry slots via the mandatory Virtual Queue system. Bookings for the Thulam month darshan opened on Monday at 5 pm, through the official website, sabarimalaonline.org. Children under five years old are exempt from the online booking requirement.
Security and Crowd Management
Kerala Police, which currently manage the Virtual Queue system, has cautioned pilgrims that receiving a confirmed time slot does not guarantee darshan at that precise moment, especially during peak congestion. They emphasized the need for cooperation from all devotees to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience. The Virtual Queue system, which limits the daily number of pilgrims, will be strictly enforced to manage the expected crowd.
Controversial Gold Panel Restoration Approved
In a separate but significant development, the TDB confirmed that the gold-plated copper panels of the Dwarapalaka (gatekeeper) sculptures at the entrance of the Sree Kovil (sanctum sanctorum) will be reinstalled on October 17, immediately after the temple opens. The decision follows necessary approvals from the Kerala High Court and the temple Tantri (chief priest).
The panels, which were first installed in 1999, had been transported to a Chennai-based firm for repair and maintenance. All procedures, including the shifting of the panels, were video-recorded under the supervision of the Thiruvaaranam Commissioner. The panels are currently secured in the Sannidhanam strong room. The High Court has given green light for undertaking repairs on the Sree Kovil's doors and archway.
Ongoing Investigation into Irregularities
The restoration work, however, takes place against the backdrop of an ongoing controversy and vigilance probe. The removal and repair of the gold panels had previously sparked allegations of misappropriation and irregularities. Devaswom records and High Court orders confirm the initial installation of the gold-plated sculptures in May, 1999.
Following irregularities flagged during maintenance work in 2019, the Devaswom Vigilance launched an investigation. The High Court further escalated the matter, appointing retired High Court Judge Justice KT Sankaran to investigate the alleged discrepancies, including an audit of the Thiruvaabharanam (sacred ornaments) register.
The judicial investigation remains active, despite the clearance for reinstallation. Furthermore, reports had surfaced about the recovery of a "missing pedestal" of the Dwarapalaka idol from the residence of a sponsor's relative in Thiruvananthapuram.
In response to the unfolding developments, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan stated that all activities at Sabarimala are being conducted with complete transparency and that further action on the alleged irregularities will be taken only after the High Court receives and considers the full inquiry report.