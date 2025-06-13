Lord Ayyappa's Abode Sabarimala Temple To Welcome Devotees For Midhunam Puja From Tomorrow

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala is set to open its doors for devotees on Saturday (June 14, 2025) for the Midhunam monthly rituals.

As per temple sources, head priest Arun Kumar Namboothiri will open the temple doors and light the lamp at 5 PM, in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. Following this, the sacred fire ('azhi') will be lit at the foot of the 'pathinettam padi' (18 sacred steps).

The shrine will open at 5 AM on the first day of the Midhunam month (June 15, 2025). From this day onwards, daily rituals will include Ganapathi Homam, Usha Puja, Neyyabhishekam, Ucha Puja, Deeparadhana, and Athazha Puja. Apart from these rituals, 'Padi Puja' will also be performed at the 'pathinettam padi' every day after Deeparadhana.

The temple will close its doors at 10 PM on June 19th, after the completion of the Midhunam monthly worship.

In view of this, the Travancore Devaswom Board and the state government officials have made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees.

Last month, over a period of seven days, 184 gold lockets featuring the image of Lord Ayyappa were distributed through the administrative office at Sannidhanam. Those who wish to but gold lockets can book online via www.sabarimalaonline.org or directly at the administrative office at Sannidhanam. However, devotees booking online must still have to visit the office in person to collect their locket.