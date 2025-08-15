Sabarimala Temple Set To Open For 'Chingam' Pujas On Saturday

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple will open on the evening of August 16 for the monthly five-day pujas of the Malayalam month of Chingam.

After the temple opens at 5 pm, head priest Arun Kumar Namboothiri will light the lamps in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru, which will be followed by the opening of the subsidiary temples.

After the five-day pujas, the temple will close at 10 pm on August 21 and reopen for Onam festival rituals on September 3.

Special Rituals, Priest Selection

On the first day of Chingam (August 17), the temple will open at 5 am. After the Usha puja, a selection process will be held for the next new lower priest for Sabarimala at 7:30 am. Devaswom Commissioner B Sunil Kumar will oversee the selection process that will take place in front of the sanctum sanctorum. The selection of the head priest for the Pamba Ganapathy Temple will be held at 9 am in Pamba. A special Lakharchana will also be performed on August 17 to mark the auspicious beginning of the Chingam month.

From August 17 to 21, the temple will host special poojas, including Udayasthamana, Padipooja, Kalabhabhishekam and Pushpabhishekam.

Preparations For Ayyappa Devotee Convention

Meanwhile, a meeting will be held to set up a reception committee for the All-World Ayyappa Devotee Convention at 10 am in Pamba on Saturday. Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, Travancore Devaswom board president Adv. P S Prashanth and other key officials will attend the meeting. The convention aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience and improve facilities for devotees. This meeting will be crucial in evaluating the preparations for the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.