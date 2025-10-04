ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Temple Gold Plating Scandal: CBI Probe Sought Amid Allegations Of Theft

Pathanamthitta: Responding to the recent controversy on missing gold around allegations of missing gold and mismanagement involving the gold-plated cladding of the temple's Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols, the chief priest of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, Kadararu Mohanararu, on Friday said that Vijay Mallya had offered gold-plate parts to the hill shrine.

The issue surfaced when it was discovered that the gold-plated copper sheets from the Dwarapalaka idols, which had been sent out for repairs and electroplating, returned with a considerable reduction in gold weight compared to records from 2019.

The Kerala High Court had ordered a comprehensive investigation after significant discrepancies in the gold inventory were uncovered, with nearly 4.5 kg of gold reportedly unaccounted for after the plating process last month.

"If the Dwarpalaka sculptures were taken out and repaired, it would be wrong. The repairs should be done at the Sannidhanam. Thantris does not give permission for repairs that are taken out. A comprehensive investigation is needed in controversies," the priest said.

Amid growing concerns, the Thantri Mandalam (Committee) has submitted a request to the Kerala High Court for a detailed inquiry into the gold plating work carried out on the Dwarpalaka idols in 1998 and again from 2019 onwards. They have demanded a CBI investigation into alleged procedural violations, corruption, and mismanagement. The Mandalam urged that those involved in temple administration between 2018 and 202 be named as co-accused. The committee also demanded the seizure of all illegally acquired assets during the period.

Investigations by the state police intelligence are focusing on the involvement of a former priest and businessman, Unnikrishnan Potty, who sponsored the gold-plating project and is accused of irregularities and possible theft. Reports indicate Potty made property deals worth more than ₹30 crore between 2020 and 2025, including in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru. It is alleged that he used his connections with high-ranking officials to build influence.