Sabarimala Temple Door Opens In Presence Of Lakhs Of Devotees

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala Temple has opened for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The temple was ceremoniously opened at 4 pm by Melshanthi (Chief Priest) PN Mahesh Namboothiri in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Rajeev and Tantri Kandararu Brahmadattan.
A large number of devotees had gathered for darshan at the opening. Newly appointed Sabarimala Melshanthi (Chief Priest) Arun Kumar Namboothiri and Malikappuram Melshanthi Vasudevan Namboothiri were the first to climb the Pathinettam Padi (18 holy steps). Following this, devotees began their ascent.
Starting Saturday, the temple will open at 3 am and close at 1 pm, then reopen at 3 pm and close at 11 pm daily. On subsequent days, Neyyabhishekam will begin at 3.30 am, followed by Usha Pooja (Pooja performed at dawn, or just after sunrise) at 7.30 am and Ucha Pooja (Pooja at noon) at 12.30 pm.
Deeparadhana will take place at 6.30 pm, and after the Athazha Pooja (the last pooja conducted in a temple on a day) at 9.30 pm, the temple will close with Harivarasana at 11 pm.
Devotees will have darshan access for 18 hours daily during this Mandala-Makaravilakku period to manage the anticipated rush. Mandala Puja is scheduled for December 26, and the temple will close at 10 pm that night.
The temple will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku Mahotsavam, with Makara Jyothi falling on January 14, 2024. The pilgrimage will conclude on January 20, 2024.
The temple will accommodate 80,000 pilgrims daily, with arrangements for 70,000 devotees through virtual queue bookings and 10,000 through spot bookings.
Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan stated that the Devaswom Board and the Kerala government have ensured all preparations are complete to make this year's pilgrimage a smooth and fulfilling experience.
Vasavan inaugurated the newly constructed Sabari Guest House and Vigneswara Guest House at Pampa, equipped with modern facilities.
The parking facility at Nilakkal has been expanded to accommodate 10,000 vehicles, up from 8,000. Additionally, a 17,000-square-foot pandal (large tent) has been set up at Nilakkal, providing rest facilities for 2,700 people. Hospitals with treatment facilities have been established at Nilakkal, Pampa, and Sannidhanam, officials said.
Water and snacks will be distributed to pilgrims, and steel chairs have been arranged for 1,000 people to rest while climbing from Marakkoottam. A total of 132 centres have been equipped with rest areas and drinking water facilities.
The Sabarimala Guest House, which now includes 54 renovated rooms with modern amenities, is ready for pilgrims. Facilities have been created to protect a maximum number of devotees from sun and rain at Sannidhanam. The Minister also highlighted that 40 lakh tins of Aravana have been kept in buffer stock to meet the high demand during the pilgrimage season.