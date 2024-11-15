ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Temple Door Opens In Presence Of Lakhs Of Devotees

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala Temple has opened for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The temple was ceremoniously opened at 4 pm by Melshanthi (Chief Priest) PN Mahesh Namboothiri in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Rajeev and Tantri Kandararu Brahmadattan.

A large number of devotees had gathered for darshan at the opening. Newly appointed Sabarimala Melshanthi (Chief Priest) Arun Kumar Namboothiri and Malikappuram Melshanthi Vasudevan Namboothiri were the first to climb the Pathinettam Padi (18 holy steps). Following this, devotees began their ascent.

Starting Saturday, the temple will open at 3 am and close at 1 pm, then reopen at 3 pm and close at 11 pm daily. On subsequent days, Neyyabhishekam will begin at 3.30 am, followed by Usha Pooja (Pooja performed at dawn, or just after sunrise) at 7.30 am and Ucha Pooja (Pooja at noon) at 12.30 pm.

Deeparadhana will take place at 6.30 pm, and after the Athazha Pooja (the last pooja conducted in a temple on a day) at 9.30 pm, the temple will close with Harivarasana at 11 pm.

Devotees will have darshan access for 18 hours daily during this Mandala-Makaravilakku period to manage the anticipated rush. Mandala Puja is scheduled for December 26, and the temple will close at 10 pm that night.

The temple will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku Mahotsavam, with Makara Jyothi falling on January 14, 2024. The pilgrimage will conclude on January 20, 2024.