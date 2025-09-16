Sabarimala Idol Fundraising: HC Orders Seized Rs 6 Lakh to Be Produced, Probe to Be Completed in 4 Months
EK Sahadevan raised funds through pamphlets and QR codes, claiming to install a 2-foot tall, 108 kg Panchaloha idol worth Rs 9 lakh.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 6:09 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has directed that the investigation into alleged unauthorised fundraising for installing a Panchaloha idol at Sabarimala be completed within four months.
The Devaswom Bench also directed Pampa police to produce before the trial court the money seized in connection with the case.
EK Sahadevan, a native of Erode, had collected money by distributing pamphlets and using QR codes for the proposed installation of a Panchaloha idol. When this came to the notice of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner, he submitted a report to the High Court, after which the Court took up the matter suo motu.
Initially, the Travancore Devaswom Board had granted permission for the idol installation and even directed the executive officer to provide necessary assistance to the Erode native. However, once the matter came under the High Court’s scrutiny, the board revoked the permission. Following this, the petitioner from Erode informed the Court that he had abandoned the project.
The incident occurred in May this year. The High Court has now directed that the nearly Rs 6 lakh seized in the case be produced immediately before the Magistrate's Court. The Court also instructed that the progress of the investigation be reported within four months.
The pamphlet circulated in Tamil Nadu had claimed that permission was granted to install a Panchaloha idol, 2 feet tall, weighing 108 kg, and worth about Rs 9 lakh. It carried bank account details, QR code, and a mobile number for collecting contributions.
According to the Special Commissioner’s report, the Tantri had clarified that the idol could not be installed in the temple precincts and that he had not been informed of any such decision. Following this, the Commissioner approached the Court seeking intervention.
The High Court had earlier directed an inquiry into whether Ayyappa idols had been installed elsewhere in Sabarimala and to submit a report. The Court also instructed that a public notice be issued on the Virtual Que platform stating that no one has been permitted to install an Ayyappa idol in the temple premises and that fundraising for such purposes is prohibited.
The Court questioned the necessity of an idol in the Annadana Mandapam, pointing out that idols are being placed at several spots, which is a very serious issue. The Bench also asked whether the petitioner had obtained the Tantri’s consent for the installation.