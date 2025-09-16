ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Idol Fundraising: HC Orders Seized Rs 6 Lakh to Be Produced, Probe to Be Completed in 4 Months

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has directed that the investigation into alleged unauthorised fundraising for installing a Panchaloha idol at Sabarimala be completed within four months.

The Devaswom Bench also directed Pampa police to produce before the trial court the money seized in connection with the case.

EK Sahadevan, a native of Erode, had collected money by distributing pamphlets and using QR codes for the proposed installation of a Panchaloha idol. When this came to the notice of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner, he submitted a report to the High Court, after which the Court took up the matter suo motu.

Initially, the Travancore Devaswom Board had granted permission for the idol installation and even directed the executive officer to provide necessary assistance to the Erode native. However, once the matter came under the High Court’s scrutiny, the board revoked the permission. Following this, the petitioner from Erode informed the Court that he had abandoned the project.

The incident occurred in May this year. The High Court has now directed that the nearly Rs 6 lakh seized in the case be produced immediately before the Magistrate's Court. The Court also instructed that the progress of the investigation be reported within four months.