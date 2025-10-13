Sabarimala Gold Plating Row: SIT Starts On-Site Probe; Prime Accused's Hyderabad Link Under Scanner
Nagesh, who owns a gold works shop in Hyderabad, is suspected of having stored the gold allegedly pilfered by Unnikrishnan Potty from the temple premises.
Pathanamthitta: The ongoing investigation into the alleged large-scale gold misappropriation at the Sabarimala Temple has intensified with the arrival of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Sannidhanam (main temple complex) for on-site inquiries. The high-profile case involves the suspected theft of over 200 sovereigns of gold from the plating of the temple's 'Dwarapalaka' (door guardian) sculptures.
Led by SP Sasidharan, the SIT reached the hill shrine on Sunday afternoon, with its immediate focus on the original outer plates of the Dwarapalaka sculptures, which were reportedly brought back to the Sannidhanam after being sent for repair and re-gilding to Chennai-based Smart Creations.
Strongroom Audit Underway
In a parallel development mandated by the Kerala High Court, retired Justice KT Sankaran is currently overseeing an inventory of offerings and valuables deposited by devotees in the Sabarimala strongroom. Once this count is concluded, the audit will extend to the strongroom in Aranmula, where a significant quantity of gold, including devotee offerings, is stored. A comprehensive report detailing the findings will subsequently be submitted to the HC. Devaswom officials are also being questioned as part of the wider investigation.
Hyderabad Associate Under Scanner
Investigators are actively tracking the movements of Nagesh, a Hyderabad-based associate of the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty. Nagesh, who owns a shop engaged in gold works in Hyderabad, is suspected of having stored the gold allegedly pilfered by Potty from the temple premises. Initial findings suggest Nagesh was responsible for transporting these plates to Chennai for plating.
Investigators suspect that Potty may have pocketed or sold the genuine gold panels from the Dwarapalaka sculptures. The SIT is poised to question Potty soon, expecting his interrogation will reveal crucial information. Preliminary estimates suggest Potty may have stolen over 200 sovereigns of gold alone from the original plating.
Reduction in Gold Weight
Complicating the matter further is a significant discrepancy in the weight of the gold. Of the original plating sponsored by businessman Vijay Mallya in 1999, which reportedly contained 258 sovereigns of gold, only 36 sovereigns remain on the returned plates.
Adding to the gravity of the situation is a Vigilance report casting doubt over the authenticity of the Dwarapalaka sculpture plates and decorative sheets returned to Sabarimala after being re-gilded. The report notes that a reduction in the weight of the plates and sheets upon their return is the primary source of suspicion. Vigilance authorities also suspect a veil of secrecy surrounding the process by which the plates reached Nagesh.
