Sabarimala Gold Plating Row: SIT Starts On-Site Probe; Prime Accused's Hyderabad Link Under Scanner

Pathanamthitta: The ongoing investigation into the alleged large-scale gold misappropriation at the Sabarimala Temple has intensified with the arrival of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Sannidhanam (main temple complex) for on-site inquiries. The high-profile case involves the suspected theft of over 200 sovereigns of gold from the plating of the temple's 'Dwarapalaka' (door guardian) sculptures.

Led by SP Sasidharan, the SIT reached the hill shrine on Sunday afternoon, with its immediate focus on the original outer plates of the Dwarapalaka sculptures, which were reportedly brought back to the Sannidhanam after being sent for repair and re-gilding to Chennai-based Smart Creations.

Strongroom Audit Underway

In a parallel development mandated by the Kerala High Court, retired Justice KT Sankaran is currently overseeing an inventory of offerings and valuables deposited by devotees in the Sabarimala strongroom. Once this count is concluded, the audit will extend to the strongroom in Aranmula, where a significant quantity of gold, including devotee offerings, is stored. A comprehensive report detailing the findings will subsequently be submitted to the HC. Devaswom officials are also being questioned as part of the wider investigation.

Hyderabad Associate Under Scanner