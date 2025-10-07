ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Plating Controversy: TDB Ex-Administrative Officer Suspended

Thiruvananthapuram/Pathanamthitta: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Tuesday suspended former administrative officer B Murari Babu, who had reported that the gold-plated layer on Sabarimala's Dwarapalaka sculptures was actually of copper. Babu, who is currently serving as the deputy Devaswom commissioner in Haripad, has been suspended pending inquiry.

The suspension pertains to a serious error in a report he submitted on June 17, 2019, when he was serving as the administrative officer at Sabarimala. In that report to the executive officer, he allegedly incorrectly recorded the gold-plated sculptures as "copper sheets". It is alleged that this erroneous report paved the way for subsequent actions that led to the removal of the gold plating from the Dwarapalaka sculptures. Considering this a serious lapse, the TDB has now proceeded with his suspension.

Meanwhile, Babu told the media earlier in the day that the sculptures were not covered with gold plates but only gold-coated. "The roofing alone was gold-plated. The pillars around the sanctum sanctorum (Sreekovil), the Dwarapalaka sculptures, the connecting beams between the Sreekovil and Mandapam, and the pedestal between the Panchavargam and the wall — all these were only gold-coated. That's why even after so many years, only the roofing has remained unaffected," he added.

He further stated that his report was prepared after consulting the chief priest (Thantri) at the time work was about to begin. "The Thantri had written that the gold coating had worn off, exposing the copper beneath, and that it needed to be redone," he said.