Sabarimala Gold Plating Controversy: TDB Ex-Administrative Officer Suspended
B Murali Babu had 'mistakenly' mentioned in a report submitted in June 2019 that the gold-plated layer on Sabarimala's Dwarapalaka sculptures was actually of copper.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram/Pathanamthitta: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Tuesday suspended former administrative officer B Murari Babu, who had reported that the gold-plated layer on Sabarimala's Dwarapalaka sculptures was actually of copper. Babu, who is currently serving as the deputy Devaswom commissioner in Haripad, has been suspended pending inquiry.
The suspension pertains to a serious error in a report he submitted on June 17, 2019, when he was serving as the administrative officer at Sabarimala. In that report to the executive officer, he allegedly incorrectly recorded the gold-plated sculptures as "copper sheets". It is alleged that this erroneous report paved the way for subsequent actions that led to the removal of the gold plating from the Dwarapalaka sculptures. Considering this a serious lapse, the TDB has now proceeded with his suspension.
Meanwhile, Babu told the media earlier in the day that the sculptures were not covered with gold plates but only gold-coated. "The roofing alone was gold-plated. The pillars around the sanctum sanctorum (Sreekovil), the Dwarapalaka sculptures, the connecting beams between the Sreekovil and Mandapam, and the pedestal between the Panchavargam and the wall — all these were only gold-coated. That's why even after so many years, only the roofing has remained unaffected," he added.
He further stated that his report was prepared after consulting the chief priest (Thantri) at the time work was about to begin. "The Thantri had written that the gold coating had worn off, exposing the copper beneath, and that it needed to be redone," he said.
"I was the administrative officer after the 2018 Sabarimala season when this report was submitted. The Thantri had written in the report that the coating had peeled, revealing copper, and that it should be redone with copper sheets. That's why I wrote 'copper sheets' in my report," he added, emphasising that his submission was only a preliminary report, and that the final approval was given by higher authorities after inspection.
Explaining the process, he said, "At the start of such renovation works, there is a preliminary report involving the sponsor. Before the sponsor begins the work, a decision is made on whether it should proceed, based on the report. This report always includes the opinion of the Thantri, especially in temple-related matters. I submitted the report incorporating that. The Thantri had clearly written that the gold coating had faded and copper was visible, and it needed to be redone — that's exactly what I reported."
Babu said the application to proceed with the work was submitted along with the Thantri's report. Since it was confirmed that the underlying metal was copper, the work was approved. As per the earlier reports, it was not a gold sheet, but a gold coating, he reiterated, adding that an official investigation is now underway, and that it should take its due course.
"Even if such details were included in the preliminary report, a formal inspection by TDB follows. The final decision on whether it was copper and whether recoating was necessary is based on the inspection report led by the Thiruvabharanam commissioner. After their examination, the removal took place in July 2019. By that time, I was no longer in charge as my tenure had ended," Babu clarified.
