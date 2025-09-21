Sabarimala Gold Plates Returned Amid Probe, Kept In Strong Room Till Court Clearance
Kerala High Court had ordered a probe into discrepancies in weight of gold plates, noting that 4 kg was missing.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: The gold plates of the Dwarapalaka idol at the Sabarimala temple has been returned amid growing controversies after being taken to Chennai for repair.
The plates will not be reinstalled immediately as the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has stated that they will wait till the court’s permission is secured. "The gold plates will be reinstalled on the idols only after obtaining court permission and will be kept in a strong room till then," Devaswom officials said.
A controversy rose after it was revealed that the plates were removed and sent for repairs without the approval of the Kerala High Court. Questions escalated when the court observed a discrepancy in the weight of the gold, noting that approximately four kilograms were missing.
“When the gold bars were taken to Chennai in 2019, they weighed 42 kilograms and upon their return, the weight had reduced by four kilograms,” the high court remarked, adding “If it was petrol, some reduction could be expected but how could gold have reduced?”
Following this, the court ordered the Devaswom Vigilance to conduct an investigation and submit a detailed report within three weeks. The Devaswom Board was also been directed to fully cooperate with the probe. Additionally, the court instructed that the storage of the old pedestals of the Dwarapalaka sculptures be verified.
In the wake of the controversy, Unnikrishnan Potty, the sponsor who funded the original construction of the gold-covered sculptures, came forward with a statement saying, the new pedestals were made using three pawns of gold, replacing the old ones that had faded over time.
"I was informed by Devaswom Board that there is a difference in the quantity but didn’t ask for it back because it was given as an offering. I assumed the old pedestals would be kept in the strong room. When the sculptures were taken for repairs, I had inquired about them but did not receive a response," Potty explained. Supporting the idea of a vigilance investigation, Potty said, "A proper inquiry should be conducted."
Tantric Instructions and Ongoing Repairs
The Dwarapalaka idol and temple doors were recommended for repairs based on tantric instructions issued in 2023. According to Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prashanth, when work on the doors has been completed, the directive regarding immediate repairs to the Dwarapalaka panels, including fixations and discolouration, has been given.
