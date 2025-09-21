ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Plates Returned Amid Probe, Kept In Strong Room Till Court Clearance

Pathanamthitta: The gold plates of the Dwarapalaka idol at the Sabarimala temple has been returned amid growing controversies after being taken to Chennai for repair.

The plates will not be reinstalled immediately as the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has stated that they will wait till the court’s permission is secured. "The gold plates will be reinstalled on the idols only after obtaining court permission and will be kept in a strong room till then," Devaswom officials said.

A controversy rose after it was revealed that the plates were removed and sent for repairs without the approval of the Kerala High Court. Questions escalated when the court observed a discrepancy in the weight of the gold, noting that approximately four kilograms were missing.

“When the gold bars were taken to Chennai in 2019, they weighed 42 kilograms and upon their return, the weight had reduced by four kilograms,” the high court remarked, adding “If it was petrol, some reduction could be expected but how could gold have reduced?”

Following this, the court ordered the Devaswom Vigilance to conduct an investigation and submit a detailed report within three weeks. The Devaswom Board was also been directed to fully cooperate with the probe. Additionally, the court instructed that the storage of the old pedestals of the Dwarapalaka sculptures be verified.