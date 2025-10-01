ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold-Plated Panel Taken To Bengaluru Temple By Unnikrishnan Potti, Says Vigilance

Pathanamthitta: Vigilance has found that a gold-plated panel from the Sabarimala temple was taken to the Shrirampura Ayyappa Temple in Bengaluru. It was brought there in 2019 by Unnikrishnan Potti, a controversial sponsor and former aide of the Sabarimala junior priest (Keezhsanthi). Temple officials have confirmed this to the media.

Potti had earlier served as a priest at the Shrirampura Ayyappa temple in Bengaluru. He presented the gold-plated panel there claiming it to be the main door of the Sabarimala sanctum sanctorum. At the temple, the panel was opened at the place where the Irumudi kettu is filled, a ritual puja was performed, and it was displayed to the devotees. After the puja, the panel was packed and taken back. Along with Unnikrishnan Potti, a man named Ramesh Jain and a Swamiji were also present, according to temple officials. They also said that Potti had worked as a priest at the temple about 30 years ago and left in 2004, though he continued to visit the temple daily while staying in Bengaluru.

1999 gold panel became copper in 2019

As controversy grows over the gold-plated panel being taken to Bengaluru, it has now been revealed that the panel sent from Sabarimala for gold-plating to Chennai in 2019 was actually made of copper. The mahazar (official record) bears the signature of sponsor Potti.