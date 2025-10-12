ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Plate Scam: Top Devaswom Officials Among 10 Booked By Crime Branch

Pathanamthitta: The Crime Branch Wing of the Kerala Police on Saturday registered a case against 10 individuals, including top devaswom officials, in connection with the suspected gold plate scam at the Sabarimala temple, officials said. The case will now be handled by a specially constituted investigation team.

The registration of the case by the Crime Branch follows a stringent directive from the Kerala High Court, which acted based on the findings of the Vigilance report. Given the gravity and statewide implications of the matter, the High Court is also overseeing the formation of the special investigation team (SIT).

H. Venkatesh, Head of the Crime Branch, is slated to lead the SIT. The team will be granted jurisdiction across the entire state, underscoring the seriousness of the investigation. The involvement of top TDB officials in the list of accused has further amplified the gravity of the allegations.

The case has been registered under serious charges, including robbery, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy. The list of accused features ten individuals, notably including primary sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti, his associates, and several high-ranking officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), such as Murari Babu. Potti has been named as the first accused in both connected cases.

The scam dates back to 2019 when Unnikrishnan Potti, acting as the sponsor, took the gold-plated panels of the Dwarapalaka (gatekeeper) sculptures and the threshold of the Sreekoil (sanctum sanctorum) to Chennai for maintenance and re-gilding.

The primary allegation revolves around a significant weight discrepancy upon the items' return. A preliminary investigation by the Devaswom Vigilance Department discovered a shortage of 474.9 grams of gold. The Vigilance report also highlights the deeply concerning possibility that TDB authorities, knowingly or unknowingly, suppressed the finding related to the missing gold. The matter concerning the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka sculptures marks the beginning of this widespread controversy.