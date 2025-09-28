Sabarimala Dwarapalaka Pedestal Found; Sponsor Under Suspicion
In 2019, under Unnikrishnan Potti's sponsorship, the copper panels of the idols were gold-plated at “Smart Creations” in Chennai
Published : September 28, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: The gold-plated pedestal (Peetham) of the Dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala, which had earlier been reported missing, has been recovered. The Devaswom Vigilance team took the pedestal into custody from the house of a relative of Unnikrishnan Potti, the sponsor who had lodged the complaint about it being missing. With this, suspicion has now fallen on Potti himself.
The controversy had first erupted when it was revealed that the gold plates of the idols were taken to Chennai for repair work. Around that time, sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti complained that the gold-plated pedestals supplied along with the idols had not been installed due to size mismatch, were not returned, and their whereabouts were unknown. Following a directive from the Kerala High Court, the Devaswom Vigilance launched an investigation, which brought the truth to light.
After extensive questioning and searches at houses in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru, clues emerged about the missing pedestal. Further probe led to its recovery from the house of Potti’s sister in Venjaramoodu.
In 2019, under Potti’s sponsorship, the copper panels of the idols were gold-plated at "Smart Creations" in Chennai, and the pedestal too was made. Potti had claimed that devotees brought it to the Sannidhanam during the COVID-19 restrictions. But, in reality, it was delivered by Potti’s employee. When the pedestal did not fit, it was handed back to the same employee, who took it away.
Since 2021, the pedestal had been kept at the house of Pott's employee, Vasudevan. After Potti himself filed a complaint claiming it was missing and the court ordered a Vigilance probe, the panicked employee returned the pedestal to him. On the 13th of this month, it was moved to his sister's house in Venjaramoodu.
Potti had also stated after the controversy that he had donated a new pedestal made with three sovereigns of gold, since the old pedestals had lost their shine. However, the Devaswom authorities had informed him that the measurements of the new ones were incorrect. As it was an offering, he said he did not demand it back, assuming the old pedestals would remain in the strongroom. He also claimed that when he inquired about the pedestals during the repair works, no reply was given. It was then that the court ordered Vigilance to investigate what happened to the unused gold-plated pedestal.
The Vigilance will soon submit a report to the High Court regarding the recovery.