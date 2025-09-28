ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Dwarapalaka Pedestal Found; Sponsor Under Suspicion

Pathanamthitta: The gold-plated pedestal (Peetham) of the Dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala, which had earlier been reported missing, has been recovered. The Devaswom Vigilance team took the pedestal into custody from the house of a relative of Unnikrishnan Potti, the sponsor who had lodged the complaint about it being missing. With this, suspicion has now fallen on Potti himself.

The controversy had first erupted when it was revealed that the gold plates of the idols were taken to Chennai for repair work. Around that time, sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti complained that the gold-plated pedestals supplied along with the idols had not been installed due to size mismatch, were not returned, and their whereabouts were unknown. Following a directive from the Kerala High Court, the Devaswom Vigilance launched an investigation, which brought the truth to light.

After extensive questioning and searches at houses in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru, clues emerged about the missing pedestal. Further probe led to its recovery from the house of Potti’s sister in Venjaramoodu.

In 2019, under Potti’s sponsorship, the copper panels of the idols were gold-plated at "Smart Creations" in Chennai, and the pedestal too was made. Potti had claimed that devotees brought it to the Sannidhanam during the COVID-19 restrictions. But, in reality, it was delivered by Potti’s employee. When the pedestal did not fit, it was handed back to the same employee, who took it away.