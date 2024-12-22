ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Darshan: 'Thanka Anki' Procession Sets Off For The Temple

Pathanamthitta: The annual ceremonial procession carrying 'Thanka Anki', the sacred golden attire of Lord Ayyappa idol, set off for the Sabarimala temple from Aranmula here on Sunday.

Hundreds of people including devotees and officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) took part in the procession when it began from the Parthasarathy temple here.

Weighing 453 sovereigns, the 'Thanka Anki' was offered to Lord Ayyappa by the Travancore royal family during the 1970s.

The attire used to be kept at the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple and would be taken to the hill shrine during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Devotees sang Lord Ayyappa hymns and chanted 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa' mantra when the attire was taken out on a vehicle richly decorated with flowers for the procession.

TDB president P S Prasanth was also present there during the occasion.