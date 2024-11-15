ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Darshan: Pathanamthitta District Collector Cracks Down On Overpricing And Safety Concerns

To standardise costs, the district collector has fixed prices for vegetarian food, tea/coffee, bakery items, and juices in local hotels.

A huge crowd of devotees throng Sabarimala Temple to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa ahead of the Makaravilakku festival, (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Pathanamthitta: District Collector S Premkrishnan on Friday issued a series of directives to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience for devotees during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. To address concerns, the district collector has made price transparency mandatory. Hotels and restaurants must display price lists until January 25. This move aims to prevent overcharging and provide clarity on costs.

Safety measures have also been put in place. Cooking on roadsides, parking lots, and nearby areas is prohibited to minimise fire hazards. Additionally, restaurants are restricted to storing only five gas cylinders at a time.

The sale of meat has been banned along pilgrimage routes from Laha to Sannidhanam until January 25. This decision aims to maintain cleanliness and prevent health risks. Illegal street vendors have been banned from operating between Pampa and Sannidhanam. Furthermore, grazing sheep along pilgrimage paths from Vatasserikkara to Attadot is prohibited.

To standardise costs, the district collector has fixed prices for vegetarian food, tea/coffee, bakery items, and juices in local hotels. These measures will protect pilgrims from exploitation and ensure their safety.

The collector's office will monitor compliance, and violations will be strictly dealt with. The Sabarimala pilgrimage season, which attracts devotees from across the country, will benefit from these directives.

TAGGED:

