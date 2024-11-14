Sabarimala Darshan: One-Week Virtual Queue Booking Completed, Mandala Puja Tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The one-week virtual queue booking for November has been completely exhausted for the Sabarimala pilgrimage. All slots from November 15 to 29 have been booked.
Around 70,000 devotees will be allowed darshan through virtual booking on a daily basis and 10,000 through spot booking.
Sannidhanam will be thrown open at 5.30 pm on November 15 in the presence of Melsanthi PN Mahesh Namboothiri, Tantris (temple priest) Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and Kandarar Brahmadathan.
PN Murali Namboothiri, the current 'melsanthi' will be given the key to open the Malikappuram temple. He will climb the Pathinettampadi (divine 18 steps) and then the newly appointed melsanthis will take charge during this 'mandala' period.
The Mandala puja will be held at 6:30 pm on December 26 and the Makaravilakku is on January 14. Sabarimala administrative officer Biju B Nath said that the temple will be open for Makaravilakku at 5 pm on December 30.
Spot bookings have been allowed for pilgrims when the temple opens for the Mandala kala Makavilakku festival. Devotees can make the spot bookings from three centres, namely Pamba, Erumeli and Vandiperiyar.
The daily puja will start at 3 am on Vrischikam 1. Health minister Veena George assured that all health related service arrangements have been completed while DGP visited Pamba for ensuring security measures.
Read more