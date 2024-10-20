ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Darshan : Heavy Rush For Tula Masa Puja; Devotees Much More Than Previous Years

Pathanamthitta: The number of devotees turning up for 'darshan' at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala here for the Tula masa puja is much more than in previous years with around 1.22 lakh pilgrims having come there till now since October 16, the police said on Saturday.

Besides the number of pilgrims coming for the puja, even the number of bookings made through the virtual queue system is more than the previous years, the police said in a release.

The virtual queue bookings on Friday and Saturday exceeded 50,000, it said.

The District Police Chief, in the release, said that during the morning and afternoon pujas, the devotees standing in line will face a slight delay in the 'darshan' of the deity.

The increase in number of devotees assumes importance as the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage to the hill-top shrine is just a month away.