Sabarimala Darshan: Devotees Throng Hill Shrine Ahead Of Makaravilakku Festival

Sabarimala: The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala which reopened on Monday is seeing a huge rush of devotees for the Makaravilakku festivities.

Lakhs of devotees have visited the temple in the days since the temple reopened. However, the rush of devotees for the second leg of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season is such that people have to wait hours before getting a darshan of Lord Aiyyappa.

"At the time of entrance at Marakoottam, there are no boards or other indications there. So any indication or information near Marakoottam should be available freely. At the same time, people come with children. They are affected sometimes," said Shankar, a Priest at Madurai Meenakshi Temple

Seeing the crowd, The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has announced the temporary suspension of issuing special passes for devotees arriving on foot via the forest route.