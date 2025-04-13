ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Darshan: Authorities Shut Down Hotel After 10 Devotees Suffer Food Poisoning

The Pampa Police registered a case against the hotel licensee.

Sabarimala Darshan: Authorities Shut Down Hotel After 10 Devotees Suffer Food Poisoning
The hotel that was closed down (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 11:58 AM IST

Pathanamthitta: A hotel at the Triveni Manappuram in Pampa in Pathanamthitta was closed by the authorities after ten Ayyappa devotees suffered from suspected food poisoning on Saturday.

A team led by the Pampa Duty Magistrate shut down the hotel named Coffee Land, owned by Omanakkuttan, a native of Kollam, after an inspection. The devotees who came for Sabarimala Darshan consumed food from this hotel on either Saturday or Friday. They sought treatment at the Sannidhanam hospital on Saturday.

Upon receiving the information, a team led by the Pampa Duty Magistrate arrived at the hotel at 11:40 AM on Saturday and conducted an inspection. They checked the shop's license and other documents. They found that the license was indeed issued in the owner's name. The team inspected the shop and the food items.

Officials from the Food Safety Department collected food samples. Following this, the hotel's operations were ordered to cease. As the hotel had sold contaminated food items that posed a threat to human life and caused illness to devotees and others, the Pampa Police registered a case against the hotel licensee.

