S B K Singh Appointed As Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi: Director General of Home Guards S B K Singh has been given additional charge as Commissioner of Delhi Police. According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, he will take over the new role from August 1.

S B K Singh's appointment follows the end of the tenure of the current police commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Singh is a 1988-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre.