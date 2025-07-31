ETV Bharat / state

S B K Singh Appointed As Delhi Police Commissioner

Speculation regarding a possible extension for Sanjay Arora had been circulating for weeks, but his retirement proceeds as scheduled.

S B K Singh Appointed As Delhi Police Commissioner (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST

New Delhi: Director General of Home Guards S B K Singh has been given additional charge as Commissioner of Delhi Police. According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, he will take over the new role from August 1.

S B K Singh's appointment follows the end of the tenure of the current police commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Singh is a 1988-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre.

Speculation regarding a possible extension for Sanjay Arora had been circulating for weeks, but his retirement proceeds as scheduled.

Sanjay Arora's farewell ceremony was held this morning at 8:45 am at the New Police Lines Parade Ground in Kingsway Camp, attended by senior Delhi Police officers, various ranks of policemen, and other guests.

During Sanjay Arora's tenure, the Delhi Police saw:

  • Strong maintenance of law and order, including smooth security operations during major events like national festivals, elections, and the G20 summit.
  • Increased control over cybercrime through the establishment of new cyber units and swift action.
  • Enhanced women's safety with initiatives like 'Pink Petrol' and mobile helpline apps.
  • Technological advancements in policing, including a boost in training, data analytics, and modern techniques.
  • Improved transparency in public relations through programs like 'Face to Face,' strengthening communication with citizens.

