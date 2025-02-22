ETV Bharat / state

Russian Tourist Dies While Skiing In Himachal Pradesh's Manali

When the deceased, Daniel Barber was skiing, an avalanche occurred and he was buried in it.

A Russian national died after being buried in an avalanche while skiing at Kothi in Manali
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Kullu: A Russian national died after being buried in an avalanche while skiing at Kothi in Manali.

Manali DSP KD Sharma said the deceased, Daniel Barber had come to Kothi for skiing along with his companions. When he was skiing, an avalanche occurred and he was buried in it. Locals took out Barber from the pile of snow following which Barber was airlifted to Mission Hospital in Manali where doctors declared him brought dead. "The police has taken the body of the deceased into its custody and sent it for post-mortem. The cause of the death will be known only after the report arrives. The Russian Embassy has been informed about this incident. Manali police is investigating the matter," he said.

Last year in October, a paraglider from Czech Republic was killed in Manali after she crashed into the mountainside. The deceased solo paraglider, identified as Dita Misurcova (43), crashed into the mountains near Marhi in Manali. She lost control over the glider due to strong winds. Perched at an altitude of 2,600 metres (8,530 feet), Kothi village is a haven for nature lovers, adventure enthusiasts, and those seeking a peaceful escape from bustling tourist hubs. Surrounded by lush alpine forests, the Beas river, and snow-clad peaks, it offers a perfect blend of tranquility and adventure. Several adventure seekers from within India and abroad visit the village for skiing every year. Tourists also trek and camp in and around the village.

