Runway Upgradation at Delhi Airport to Impact Flights

New Delhi: Arrivals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) are likely to be impacted on account of the closure of a runway from June 15 to September 15 for upgradation.
Officials of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) have stated that the closure of the runway will have a bearing on 200 flights daily out of which 114 have been cancelled and 86 have been rescheduled for the non peak hours.
Officials disclosed that the runway is being upgraded with the CATIIIB technique that will facilitate smooth flight operations even during heavy fog that engulfs the region during the winter reducing visibility.
This runway had been temporarily closed in April and May also but had been opened on account of a shortfall in landing facilities on account of strong easterly winds. During that period the landing ability had come down from 42 to 32 flights per hour.
Officials said that this time the airport management has coordinated with various airlines to change their schedules so that the passengers face minimum inconvenience.
There are four runways operational at the IGIA. The closure of one of them would translate into departures and arrivals being handled by others.
When the westerly winds blow the three runways can handle 42 arrivals and departures each hour but this figure comes down to 32 departures and arrivals per hour during the easterlies.
Officials say that during the scheduled upgradation 7.5% of flights will be impacted from the airport that normally handles 1450 flights on an average daily.
Officials added that earlier only 15 flights could land during the peak fog season. This figure would double after the upgrade.
They further said that the scheduled upgrade will have minimal impact on flights coming and departing to major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai. The arrivals from Mumbai would decrease from 56 to 54 and those from Bengaluru would decrease from 38 to 36.
Though this upgrade will lead to a temporary inconvenience, it will provide a lot of relief to travelers during the winter months. This will make travel to and from the IGIA more convenient and safe in the long run.