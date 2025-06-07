ETV Bharat / state

Runway Upgradation At Delhi Airport To Impact Flights

New Delhi: Arrivals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) are likely to be impacted on account of the closure of a runway from June 15 to September 15 for upgradation.

Officials of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) have stated that the closure of the runway will have a bearing on 200 flights daily out of which 114 have been cancelled and 86 have been rescheduled for the non peak hours.

Officials disclosed that the runway is being upgraded with the CATIIIB technique that will facilitate smooth flight operations even during heavy fog that engulfs the region during the winter reducing visibility.

This runway had been temporarily closed in April and May also but had been opened on account of a shortfall in landing facilities on account of strong easterly winds. During that period the landing ability had come down from 42 to 32 flights per hour.

Officials said that this time the airport management has coordinated with various airlines to change their schedules so that the passengers face minimum inconvenience.

There are four runways operational at the IGIA. The closure of one of them would translate into departures and arrivals being handled by others.