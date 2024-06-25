'Bulldoze Drugs-Linked Pubs, Make Pune Narcotics-free:' Shinde In Action Mode After Viral Video

Mumbai/Pune: Days after viral video showing some youths with a drugs- like substance allegedly at the Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on Fergusson College Road in Pune went viral, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures flouting building rules.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Mumbai said Shinde directed the police to initiate renewed action against peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city and use bulldozers against illegal structures linked to narcotic substances.

Pubs in the state's second largest city came into focus over the past 48 hours after a video, allegedly from Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on Fergusson College Road, showed some youths with a drugs- like substance.

"Strict action should be taken against illegal pubs to make Pune city drug-free. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar that bulldozers should be moved on illegal constructions related to drugs," said the CMO statement.

The CM directed officials to initiate action against drug sellers and demolish illegal pubs and structures which flout building rules. A police probe into the viral video has led to the arrest of eight persons, including an event organiser, while the excise department has arrested six waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting liquor stock norms.

An inspector, an assistant inspector and two beat marshals from the Shivajinagar police station, who were on night duty, have been suspended in connection with the case. Meanwhile, Dhiraj Ghate, BJP's Pune unit president, said his party will not allow pub culture to flourish in the city, known as a hub of education and IT industry.

The BJP leader asked the police, the Pune Municipal Corporation and the state excise department to take concrete steps against pub culture. Ravindra Dhangekar, Congress MLA from the city's Kasba constituency, alleged large quantity of drugs was available in Pune and its trade was going on at the behest of police.

The backdrop

The viral video of youngsters allegedly consuming drugs at a reputed hotel has put the Shinde governemnt on the backfoot. The videos on multiple social media platforms led to opposition leaders questioning the government over the crippled state of law and order in Pune, also known as 'Oxford of the East'.

Two youngsters were seen consuming ‘drugs’ in the washroom of the hotel while other minors consuming alcohol on the Pune Ferguson Road. The Crime Branch of the Pune Police detained five people in the case so far including the hotel owner. Questions are beinga sked as to how the minors can consume alcohol, which is not to be consumed under the age of 21, as per the Indian Law.

The Congress MLA from Kasba constituency, Ravindra Dhangekar said that children are being ruined in the name of bribes and alleged that ‘corrupt’ officers are being protected. Launching a scathing attack on State Excise Minister, Shambhuraj Desai, Dhangekar asked him to accept moral responsibility and resign from his post immediately.

"A pub in Shivajinagar area remains open till 5 AM and videos of minors consuming drugs in that pub are going viral. Are the state excise officers sleeping when drugs in such large amounts are being consumed?" Dhangekar questioned.