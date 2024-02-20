Ruling YSRCP MLA Followers Attack Eenadu Office in Kurnool

ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 40 minutes ago

Supporters of YSRCP MLA attacked Eenadu office in Kurnool

The followers of Panyam YSRCP MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy pelted stones at the regional office of 'Eenadu' in Kurnool on Tuesday. On learning about the incident, APCC chief Sharmila condemned the attack and demanded stringent action against those who were involved in the attack.

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): Panyam YSRCP MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy's followers attacked the 'Eenadu' regional office in the city on Tuesday. Katasani's aides reached there in large numbers and pelted stones and tried to break the locks of the office. They destroyed the board of the office saying that they were publishing news in 'Eenadu' against the MLA. They held YSRCP flags and raised slogans in favour of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Panyam YSRCP MLA.

APCC president YS Sharmila said that YSRCP's mob attack on the regional office of 'Eenadu' in Kurnool was inhumane. She condemned the attack on Andhra Jyoti photographer in Raptadu recently. "These attacks are proof that the freedom of the press is being undermined. Unable to digest the facts, blaming, attacking and beating to death has become a norm for the ruling party," she alleged.

Attacks on journalists and media offices have become a regular affair under the YSRCP government's regime, she lamented. An attack on journalists is an attack on democracy, she said and demanded that the accused be identified and strict action be taken against them.

