Jharkhand Crisis | MLAs Could Not Fly To Hyderabad Due To Low Visibility

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Amid the political drama in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislative party leader Champai Soren still awaits to take over as Chief Minister as Governor CP Radhakrishnan is yet to accept his claim.

Given the dilly-dallying, the MLAs backing Champai Soren were to be flown to Hyderabad to avoid any horse-trading attempts. However, it is understood that due to low visibility, the aircraft could not take off.

On Thursday, Soren reached Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor over the government formation in the state following the resignation and arrest of Hemant Soren. Champai Soren was accompanied by Congress legislative party leader Alamgir Alam, RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta, CPI (ML) L legislator Vinod Singh and lawmaker Pradeep Yadav. "Governor has assured us to take a decision soon on our request to form govt," Soren said after meeting the Governor.

Sources said that in the latest meeting, while the Governor has acknowledged Soren's staking claim to form the government, he is yet to officially accept the same. "Champai Soren has met the Governor and demanded to complete the process of government formation soon. The Governor said that legal experts are being consulted and their opinion is being taken. A call to form the government will be sent soon," sources said.

The Governor had allotted time to the JMM-led alliance in the state to meet him at 5.30 pm. Champai Soren became the new leader of the JMM legislative party after Hemant Soren resigned on Wednesday night as the chief minister by the ED in a money laundering case and his subsequent arrest.

While JMM is seeking to form the government with Champai Soren as the new Chief Minister, sources said that around 35 JMM, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Congress MLAs are likely to be shifted to Hyderabad from Ranchi by two charter planes. Initially, they were supposed to take off at 10:30 a.m. from Ranchi Airport, and all the paperwork for its arrival was completed. But poor weather played spoilsport.

"All the MLAs from Jharkhand are being brought to Hyderabad by charter plane. The plane will take off with everyone Thursday evening. All the MLAs from Jharkhand Circuit House have left for the airport," sources said.

This move seemed to have been triggered by fear of horse-trading before the show of strength by Champai Soren. After a lot of speculation, contrary to the hype that Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana would replace him, Champai Soren was elected the leader of the JMM legislative party.

Soon after Hemant Soren resigned and was arrested by ED, Champai Soren said he had the support of 47 MLAs and would continue to safeguard the pride of Jharkhand. "We will continue to work to safeguard the pride of Jharkhand. We have staked a claim to form the government in the state. We have the support of 47 MLAs. You have seen how the voice of the Adivasis here has been suppressed over the years," he said on Wednesday night. In addition, Champai Soren penned a letter to the Governor, staking a claim to form the new government in the state.

