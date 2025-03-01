ETV Bharat / state

Ruling NC Signals Tougher Stance If Statehood To Jammu Kashmir Not Restored

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference has said that they will wait some time for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before resorting to an alternate plan, indicating its toughening stance against the centre.

The NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said they have trust in the promise of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on the restoration of statehood.

“Why should we believe it is not being restored? We have the Supreme Court verdict. The prime minister and home minister have assured that statehood will be restored. We will wait for some time, and then, as said by Omar, Plan B and Plan C are there,” he said.

But the senior NC leader was quick to add, saying, “We don’t want to reach there. We have a firm belief that in a few coming months, we and people will see statehood back.”.

Both PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah have promised restoration of the state to Jammu and Kashmir but without citing any deadline.

This comes days after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre in the national capital that the normalcy following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 was not ‘organic’ but forced.

The remarks are seen as a departure from the conciliatory tone adopted by him and his party after getting elected last year.