Ruling NC Signals Tougher Stance If Statehood To Jammu Kashmir Not Restored

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference has said that they will wait some time for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before resorting to an alternate plan, indicating its toughening stance against the centre.
The NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said they have trust in the promise of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on the restoration of statehood.
“Why should we believe it is not being restored? We have the Supreme Court verdict. The prime minister and home minister have assured that statehood will be restored. We will wait for some time, and then, as said by Omar, Plan B and Plan C are there,” he said.
But the senior NC leader was quick to add, saying, “We don’t want to reach there. We have a firm belief that in a few coming months, we and people will see statehood back.”.
Both PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah have promised restoration of the state to Jammu and Kashmir but without citing any deadline.
This comes days after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre in the national capital that the normalcy following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 was not ‘organic’ but forced.
The remarks are seen as a departure from the conciliatory tone adopted by him and his party after getting elected last year.
Sadiq also hit out at the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claiming the party is in cahoots with the BJP.
“No one wants the works of people to happen. When she was in government for all these years with the BJP, why didn’t she ban alcohol? They are playing games as BJP and PDP are working together,” he added.
Sadiq also took on the BJP, saying they had been helming Jammu and Kashmir for the last ten years. “For 5-6 years, we had LG and BJP government here. We question them what have they done here for all this period?” he added.
Sadiq questioned the PDP's silence on alcohol when they were in power in coalition with the BJP, saying they are acting holier than thou now.
“When she (Mehbooba) was CM, was it only meant for exchanging shawls and imposing AFSPA, Sarfaesi, and GST acts? Mehbooba is responsible for the current situation. Had she followed rules after resignation, abrogation of Article 370 would not have occurred in 2019," he added.
Replying to a query on the coming budget session of the J&K Legislative Assembly from March 3, the NC leader said the opposition has a role to hold the government accountable.
