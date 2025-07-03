Ruling NC Questions LG Over Dragging Its Feet On Jammu Kashmir Business Rules

Srinagar: The friction between the National Conference government and Raj Bhawan continues to grow, with the former questioning the delay in clearing business rules. The fresh bout of differences erupted after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha clarified that only law and order fall within his domain.

However, NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the Omar Abdullah-led government has sent the business rules to Raj Bhawan twice but has yet to receive approval. The rules will delineate the powers for the elected government and the Raj Bhawan, ending the growing discord over their authority.

The business rules were first approved by the cabinet led by Omar Abdullah, outlining the powers and responsibilities of the chief ministers and the council of ministers, and have been awaiting a nod from the LG since March.

The file was returned by Sinha with a few queries and has been sent again by the cabinet to Raj Bhawan, said NC leader Sadiq.

Until the government formation in October 2024, the LG was vested with powers including transfers of All India Services as well as subordinate JKAS. But two months before the elections, the Centre carried out a second amendment in the ‘transaction of business’ since the J&K Reorganisation Act came into being after the erstwhile state was divested of its special status under Article 370 and bifurcated into two Union territories, explicitly defining its powers. These include decisions on transfers and postings of all-India service officers, law and order and the appointment of judicial officers, including the advocate-general.

The NC leader, who is also a legislator, asked why the post of Advocate General in the J&K High Court, since October last year, has been left vacant. “The post has been rendered non-functional since October, even when the elected government agreed to retain the same AG originally appointed by Raj Bhawan,” he said.

If the Raj Bhawan, according to NC leader Sadiq, is only “concerned with law & order”, why the obsession with appointing the Director of the Information Department?