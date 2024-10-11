ETV Bharat / state

Ruling Alliance's Seat Sharing To Be Finalised In 3 days: Maharashtra BJP Chief Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the ruling alliance will finalise seat sharing in next three days for the upcoming Assembly polls.

author img

By PTI

Published : 35 minutes ago

Ruling Alliance's Seat Sharing To Be Finalised In 3 days: Maharashtra BJP Chief Bawankule
File photo of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule (right) with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said the ruling alliance will finalise seat sharing for the assembly polls in the next three days.
The ruling alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Assembly polls are likely to be held next month. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26. "We will discuss the seats and then the (BJP) central parliamentary board will meet on October 13. Talks on 90 per cent seats have been completed. The remaining 10 per cent will be completed in the next three days," Bawankule told reporters.

After the meeting of the BJP parliamentary board meeting, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Pawar will announce the seats which they will contest. The BJP will contest more seats in Vidarbha just like last time, Bawankule added.

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said the ruling alliance will finalise seat sharing for the assembly polls in the next three days.
The ruling alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Assembly polls are likely to be held next month. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26. "We will discuss the seats and then the (BJP) central parliamentary board will meet on October 13. Talks on 90 per cent seats have been completed. The remaining 10 per cent will be completed in the next three days," Bawankule told reporters.

After the meeting of the BJP parliamentary board meeting, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Pawar will announce the seats which they will contest. The BJP will contest more seats in Vidarbha just like last time, Bawankule added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA BJPSHIV SENA AND NCPVIDARBHAMAHAYUTI IN MAHARASHTRAMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.