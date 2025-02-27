Four Held For Demanding Money From Rudraprayag SP Posing As Uttarakhand DGP

Rudraprayag: Police have arrested four persons for demanding money from Rudraprayag SP posing as Uttarakhand DGP.

The accused had asked Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde to send money to a specific bank account on a WhatsApp chat posing as the Director General of Police (DGP). Konde lodged an FIR at Kotwali Rudraprayag following which a case was filed. On January 6, a WhatsApp message was sent from an unknown number on the CUG (official) mobile number of Konde. The message mentioned Deepam Seth, the Director General of Police (DGP) Uttarakhand and requested Konde to deposit Rs 50,000 in a bank account. The message from the Director General of Police created a stir in the police department. While Rudraprayag police was sure no senior officer will ever send such message, but it did not block or ignore the number.

Konde took the matter seriously and filed an FIR basing on which a case under sections 318 (4), 319 (2), 61 (2) of BNS and 66 D of Information Technology Act was filed at Kotwali Rudraprayag and the investigation handed over to Inspector Rakesh Kumar, in charge of Cyber ​​Cell Police Office. During investigation, it was discovered that the bank account and mobile number were from Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

A team was formed at the district level and sent to Maharashtra and Rajasthan for raids and searches. On reaching Rajasthan, a police team stayed there for around a month and conducted raids and detained Raju Prajapat, Lalit Kishore Upadhyay, Balwan Hussain and Mohammad Ayub all four residents of Bikaner. They were produced before a local court and brought to Rudraprayag on transit remand.