Rudraprayag Bus Accident: Toll Rises To Seven As One More Body Recovered; Five Still Missing

Rudraprayag: The death toll in the mini-bus accident in Uttarakhand's Gholtir area on Badrinath Highway rose to seven on Wednesday, following recovery of body of a 24-year-old woman on the seventh day of the rescue operation. That the deceased happens to be Mayuri Soni from Surat in Gujarat was confirmed by her family members.
As per official sources, five people are still missing.
On June 26, a mini-bus carrying pilgrims fell into the Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag. When the mishap occurred, there were 20 people inside the bus including the driver. While three deaths and injury to eight persons was immediately confirmed, a search was launched for others who went missing. Subsequently, three more bodies were found.
Today, on the seventh day of the rescue operation, Mayuri's body was recovered from the Srinagar Dam, taking the death toll to seven.
As five people are still missing, rescue teams from Police, NDRF, SDRF, DDRF (District Disaster Response Force) and 40 Vahini PAC, along with administrative personnel, are searching in various locations along the route, informed District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar.
"Search operations led by SDRF Inspector Manjari Negi are being carried out at various places. The death toll in the accident has risen to seven, while five people are still missing. The administration is providing all possible help to the families of the victims," he added.
List Of Deceased:
1. Vishal Soni (42) – Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh
2. Chetna Soni (52) – Udaipur, Rajasthan
3. Drimi (17) – Surat, Gujarat
4. Gauri Soni (41) – Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh
5. Sanjay Soni (55) – Udaipur, Rajasthan
6. Lalit Kumar Soni (48) – Rajasthan
7. Mayuri Soni (24) – Surat, Gujarat
Missing Persons:
1. Ravi Bhavsar (28) – Udaipur, Rajasthan
2. Cheshta (12) – Surat, Gujarat
3. Katta Ranjana Ashok (54) – Thane, Maharashtra
4. Sushila Soni (77) – Udaipur, Rajasthan
5. Mouli Soni (19) – Gujarat
Meanwhile, in another incident, a female pilgrim died after suddenly collapsing on the Kedarnath Yatra route while trekking. Receiving information, DDRF team rushed to the spot and shifted her to Gaurikund Health Centre. However, she was declared brought dead.
