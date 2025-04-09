ETV Bharat / state

Ruckus Over Waqf Act Continues In Jammu Kashmir Assembly, Speaker Adjourns House

The commotion turned intense when several legislators from the NC and BJP entered the House's well, following which it was adjourned until 1:00 p.m.

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : April 9, 2025

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly continued to witness ruckus on Wednesday in its ongoing budget session as the ruling party and opposition legislators from Kashmir demanded debate over the new Waqf (Amendment) Act that was passed in Parliament.

The commotion turned intense when several legislators from the National Conference and the Bharatiya Janata Party entered the house's well, following which the speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, adjourned the house until 1:00 p.m.

The NC MLAs demanded a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act for half an hour and asked the speaker to use his discretionary power to allow the discussion so that they could put their views in front of the country on the act. BJP MLAs, on the other hand, wanted to take up important questions already listed seriously. The party’s MLA from Chenani, Balwant Singh Mankotia, had brought an adjournment motion on unemployment, which was rejected by the speaker with the ruling that an adjournment motion can be brought on a recent occurrence.

Amid the uproar in the house and sloganeering from both sides, the speaker adjourned the house until 1:00 p.m.

For the past couple of days, when the speaker rejected the judgement motion of the NC on the Waqf (Amendment) Act and the party had to face a backlash on this, they were left with no option but to seek discussion on the bill, which has now become an act.

As per the already-announced business of the house, today is the last day of the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, and several private members' bills are pending.

