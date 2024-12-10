Ruckus In Odisha Assembly Over 'Non-payment' Of Salaries To 'Mission Shakti' Staffers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a noisy scene as opposition BJD and Congress members held protests inside the House over alleged non-payment of salaries to around 60,000 women supporting staffers under the 'Mission Shakti' scheme.

As soon as the Question Hour began at 10.30 am, the BJD members trooped into the well of the House and shouted slogans, demanding justice for the women supporting staffers, who have been protesting outside the assembly since Monday, alleging that they did not receive salary for the last six months. The opposition Congress also joined the BJD’s protest and extended its support to the agitating women.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who was present in the House, alleged, “The BJP government is conspiring to stop the salaries of the 'Mission Shakti' staffers. I strongly condemn this. There are more than 70 lakh women employees in the scheme." Patnaik also said his party has all along supported the 'Mission Shakti' women and will continue to do so.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also in charge of the Women and Child Welfare and Mission Shakti Department said the agitating women should not be misled by anyone. "The issue has been discussed in the assembly. The state government will take appropriate decisions keeping in view the interest of women," Parida said outside the assembly.

Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik, while leading the BJD MLAs in the protest inside the House, said, “These people (BJP) claim that they respect women. However, more than 50,000 women had to spend the night under the open sky in cold and rain demanding their remuneration from the government." BJP members, however, defended the government and blamed the opposition BJD for alleged non-payment of salaries to supporting staff of the 'Mission Shakti' scheme.

As the din continued in the well of the House, Speaker Surama Padhy said that she had not received the notice for a discussion through motion on the issue of non-payment of salaries to 60,000 'Mission Shakti' women supporting staff.

“You (opposition) were allowed to speak on the subject on Monday during Zero Hour. I request all of you to return to your seats and cooperate with me to run the House,” the Speaker said. Unable to run the House, Padhy adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am.