Ruckus In Meerut After Youths Molest, Try To Kidnap Girl

Meerut: A brawl broke up between two communities over the attempted kidnap and molestation of a girl in the Sardhana Police Station area on Monday. It has been alleged that people entered the house of the girl with sharp weapons and guns. The development led to stone pelting and firing between two groups, injuring 12 people. Forces from three police stations took the injured to the hospital for treatment and arrested several people including the head of the village.

According to the villagers, a girl a from village under Sardhana PS was preparing cow dung cakes on Sunday morning when some youth started molesting her. They even forcefully tried to abduct her by gaging. The girl somehow managed to run away from the grip of the molesters and narrated the entire incident to family members.

The family informed the police about the incident following which a panchayat was called in by the villagers where the matter was settled by tendering an apology from the perpetrators. However, some people accompanied by the accused entered the girl's house with sticks, sharp weapons and guns and started beating the family members.

Hering the hurly-burly, neighbours came to the girl's house and were pelted upon stones by the accused. In retaliation, they also resorted to stone pelting and a ruckus erupted.

Soon after getting the update, forces from Sardhana, Sarurpur and Rohta police stations rushed to the village to disperse the warring groups and took several miscreants from custody. The injured have been admitted to Sardhana Community Health Center for treatment.

Sardhana Rural SP Rakesh Kumar Mishra said there was a dispute between two parties in a village under the Sardhana Police Station area. The police reached the spot and are probing the matter. Some people have been taken into custody. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Force has been deployed to calm the atmosphere in the village. Based on the complaint of the victim's brother, a case has been registered against eight named and 10 unidentified persons of the other party.