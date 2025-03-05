Ruckus In Jammu Kashmir Assembly After BJP Leader Sunil Sharma Calls July 13 Martyrs 'Traitors'

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Ruckus was witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on the third day of the ongoing budget session after Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma called July 13, 1931 Martyrs as “traitors”.

The Speaker ordered a ruling to expunge the remarks after NC, PDP, Congress, PC and AIP MLAs created an uproar and demanded an apology from Sharma.

The issue snowballed into controversy when PDP MLA from Pulwama, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, while speaking on motion of thanks on LG's address, demanded to restore holidays on July 13 Martyrs Day and December 5, birthday of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

Reacting to it, LoP Sunil Sharma said, "If PDP is speaking against that why didn't they speak against 2016 killings when they were in power. These people (July 13 Martyrs) had gone against the Maharaja government and they were traitors."

To put order in the House, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather gave his ruling, "The derogatory remarks which have been mentioned against the Martyrs of July 13, to be expunged from the record of the House."

Protesting against the ruling, all the BJP MLAs including LoP staged a walkout from the Assembly while raising slogans in favour of Maharaja Hari Singh.

Notably, July 13 was observed as Martyrs Day to commemorate the martyrdom of the 23 men who were gunned down by the last Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh's soldiers on July 13, 1931. Both Martyrs Day and Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary on Dec 5 were excluded from the list of holidays by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administration in 2020.

Meanwhile, chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has taken strong notice of Sunil Sharma's 'traitors' remarks.

In a post on X, Mirwaiz wrote, "Strongly condemn the outrageous remarks by a BJP member in assembly with regard to the martyrs of 13th July 1931, who were killed in cold blood for standing up for the rights and dignity of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir. These martyrs revered by one and all in J&K,are part of our collective memory of the great sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir for their rights, and any attempt to malign them will be firmly resisted."