ETV Bharat / state

Bajrang Dal Activists Allege Conversion In Ambala Church

The activists accused the church's pastor of converting children in the name of a summer camp. The matter is being investigated by police.

Bajrang Dal activists created a ruckus alleging forcible conversion of children at a church at Himmatpura locality of Ambala.
Bajrang Dal activists in the church (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2025 at 9:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ambala: Bajrang Dal activists created a ruckus alleging forcible conversion of children at a church at Himmatpura locality of Ambala.

The activists accused the pastor of the church of converting children. They said the pastor was converting children in the name of a summer camp at the church. A few media personnel reached the church and questioned the children who said they had been to the church for a summer camp and were informed about Jesus Christ.

However, the pastor denied the allegation and said he had organised a summer camp for children where different activities were conducted. He denied allegations of religious conversion.

On being informed, police reached the spot and calmed both sides. Investigating officer Prakash Chandra said that he had received information that religious conversion is being done at the church. He said a complaint has been lodged by the Bajrang Dal activists and the matter will be investigated.

In April this year, four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in religious conversion at a building at BDM Hospital Chowk in Janjgir Chama town of Chhattisgarh. The police arrested the accused on a complaint filed by the local unit of Bajrang Dal. It is alleged that religious conversion was being carried out at the spot under the guise of a healing seminar.

Ambala: Bajrang Dal activists created a ruckus alleging forcible conversion of children at a church at Himmatpura locality of Ambala.

The activists accused the pastor of the church of converting children. They said the pastor was converting children in the name of a summer camp at the church. A few media personnel reached the church and questioned the children who said they had been to the church for a summer camp and were informed about Jesus Christ.

However, the pastor denied the allegation and said he had organised a summer camp for children where different activities were conducted. He denied allegations of religious conversion.

On being informed, police reached the spot and calmed both sides. Investigating officer Prakash Chandra said that he had received information that religious conversion is being done at the church. He said a complaint has been lodged by the Bajrang Dal activists and the matter will be investigated.

In April this year, four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in religious conversion at a building at BDM Hospital Chowk in Janjgir Chama town of Chhattisgarh. The police arrested the accused on a complaint filed by the local unit of Bajrang Dal. It is alleged that religious conversion was being carried out at the spot under the guise of a healing seminar.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMBALA RELIGION CONVERSION RUCKUSAMBALA CANTT CHURCH PASTORRELIGIOUS CONVERSIONAMBALA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.