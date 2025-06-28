Bajrang Dal Activists Allege Conversion In Ambala Church

Ambala: Bajrang Dal activists created a ruckus alleging forcible conversion of children at a church at Himmatpura locality of Ambala.

The activists accused the pastor of the church of converting children. They said the pastor was converting children in the name of a summer camp at the church. A few media personnel reached the church and questioned the children who said they had been to the church for a summer camp and were informed about Jesus Christ.

However, the pastor denied the allegation and said he had organised a summer camp for children where different activities were conducted. He denied allegations of religious conversion.

On being informed, police reached the spot and calmed both sides. Investigating officer Prakash Chandra said that he had received information that religious conversion is being done at the church. He said a complaint has been lodged by the Bajrang Dal activists and the matter will be investigated.

In April this year, four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in religious conversion at a building at BDM Hospital Chowk in Janjgir Chama town of Chhattisgarh. The police arrested the accused on a complaint filed by the local unit of Bajrang Dal. It is alleged that religious conversion was being carried out at the spot under the guise of a healing seminar.