BJP And AAP Councillors Create Ruckus During MCD Budget Meeting

New Delhi: Uproarious scenes were witnessed at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings as both BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors shouted slogans and climbed onto tables on Wednesday.

As leader of the House Mukesh Goyal started presenting the revised budget estimates of 2024-25 fiscal and the budget estimates of 2025-26 of the MCD, the BJP councilors climbed on the Mayor's desk and tore the copy of the agenda. The proceedings of the House resumed after it was adjourned for around 20 minutes. As soon as the meeting started, the Mayor passed the budget presented by Mukesh and rejected the amendment of the Opposition and again adjourned the proceedings of the House.

An attempt was made to snatch the copy of the agenda from Mukesh and it led to a scuffle between the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP councilors. The BJP councilors climbed on the Mayor's desk and tried to break the microphone. The Mayor, who had to leave his chair, appealed several times to maintain peace. Despite this, the councillors did not listen after which the Mayor adjourned the meeting of the House for a while.

Mukesh said the objective of BJP councillors is only to create a ruckus in the House. On the other hand, the BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party of running the civic body in an unconstitutional manner. "They had promised to eliminate the mountain of garbage in Delhi but nothing has been done in this regard," they alleged. Earlier on Monday, MCD had approved key proposals to fast-track road development projects in South Delhi, clear pending payments for feeding cattle in four cow shelters and hire additional manpower for the Horticulture Department.

The House granted administrative approval and expenditure sanction for releasing payments towards feeding charges for cattle housed in four Gaushalas/Gausadans managed by the MCD, covering pending liabilities and anticipated expenses for the current financial year 2024-25.