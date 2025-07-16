Congress Alleges Irregularities In PMAY Implementation In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The Congress on Wednesday alleged irregularities in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) in the state.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Dr Charandas Mahant alleged in several districts houses are being shown as complete even as toilets are yet to be constructed in them. He further alleged discrepancies in allotment of houses under the scheme to Divyangs and minorities.

Responding to the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said payment is made to beneficiaries after the third installment after which the work is considered final. He said many problems have arisen due to delays in construction of houses and payments by the previous government," he said, adding probe will be carried out if complaints are received on irregularities in the scheme.

Mahant also raised the issue of MNREGA payment stating wages have not been paid to beneficiaries in many districts yet, including Jashpur and Bijapur. He alleged that only 38 per cent payment has been made in Bijapur.

Sharma said wages have been paid till June 30 and the rest of the cases will be re-investigated. However, Mahant accused the Deputy Chief Minister of misleading people. Sharma said during the previous Congress regime, irregularities were reported in implementation of schemes and he has documents to prove it. The Deputy Chief Minister's response did not go down well with the Congress legislators who demanded a detailed explanation from the government on the existing irregularities.